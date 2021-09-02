Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 69.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

AMP stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.30. 15,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

