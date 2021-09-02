Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading Up 7%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) shares were up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 26,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,411,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 874,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,242 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 117,124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 33,966 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 565,132 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

