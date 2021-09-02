Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

IBUY stock opened at $117.54 on Thursday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $141.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.88.

