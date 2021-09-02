Analysts Anticipate Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Independence Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

