Analysts Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to post $269.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.39 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $213.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $985.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $855.80 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.35 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRA shares. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 106,506.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,388,000 after purchasing an additional 101,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,475. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

