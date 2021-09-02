Analysts Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to post $269.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.39 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $213.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $985.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $855.80 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.35 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRA shares. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.
PRA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,475. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58.
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.
