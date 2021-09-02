Analysts Expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Post $0.52 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

ATUS stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 68.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 511,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 78.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 566,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

