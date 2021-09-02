Analysts Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. AXT reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Several analysts have commented on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in AXT by 46,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTI stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,447. The firm has a market cap of $411.47 million, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

