Analysts Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will post $28.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.90 million and the lowest is $28.50 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $22.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $113.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.33 million to $113.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $124.38 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $124.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWB stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,928. The firm has a market cap of $453.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.