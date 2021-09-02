Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.81. 342,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.99 and its 200-day moving average is $111.00. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.