Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $1,157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 813,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,970,000 after buying an additional 238,702 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 32,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNX stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $53.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

