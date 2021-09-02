Analysts Expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.82. VSE reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in VSE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in VSE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in VSE by 12.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 492,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 53,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $629.74 million, a PE ratio of 68.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.44. VSE has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

