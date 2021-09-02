Analysts Set Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Price Target at $25.78

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $26.29. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,891. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $658.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at $144,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

