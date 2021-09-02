Analysts Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target at $179.70

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.60.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $180.29. 554,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,711. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $180.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

