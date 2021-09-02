Analysts Set Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Price Target at GBX 760

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 760 ($9.93).

Several analysts have issued reports on LAND shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Colette O’Shea sold 29,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07), for a total transaction of £205,410.12 ($268,369.64).

LON:LAND traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 729.60 ($9.53). The company had a trading volume of 859,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,098. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 700.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 700.24. The company has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a PE ratio of -3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.10%.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

