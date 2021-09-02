Analysts Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) PT at $41.00

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.37. 30,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at about $925,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 129,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 71.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

