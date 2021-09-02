Analyzing AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) & Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment 5.91% 9.42% 7.65% Joby Aviation N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AeroVironment and Joby Aviation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $394.91 million 6.51 $23.33 million $2.10 49.35 Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$63.90 million N/A N/A

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Joby Aviation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AeroVironment and Joby Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 2 4 0 2.67 Joby Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

AeroVironment presently has a consensus price target of $116.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.93%. Given AeroVironment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Joby Aviation on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

