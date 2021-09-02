Analyzing Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cyxtera Technologies and Baidu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Baidu 1 1 18 0 2.85

Baidu has a consensus target price of $293.17, indicating a potential upside of 77.48%. Given Baidu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baidu is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Baidu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A Baidu $16.41 billion 3.38 $3.44 billion $9.80 16.86

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies N/A -568.84% -6.99% Baidu 36.97% 8.99% 5.34%

Summary

Baidu beats Cyxtera Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

