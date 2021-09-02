Analyzing EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EVgo and JD.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A JD.com $114.30 billion 0.94 $7.57 billion $1.21 66.31

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo N/A N/A N/A JD.com 4.23% 4.95% 2.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EVgo and JD.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 0 2 2 0 2.50 JD.com 1 2 12 1 2.81

EVgo currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.23%. JD.com has a consensus target price of $100.11, suggesting a potential upside of 24.76%. Given EVgo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EVgo is more favorable than JD.com.

Summary

JD.com beats EVgo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services. The New Businesses segment comprises of logistic services provided to third parties, overseas business, and technology initiatives; asset management services to logistics property investors; and sale of development properties by JD Property. The company was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

