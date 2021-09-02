Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.35.

PLAN opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 100.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 22.7% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 5.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

