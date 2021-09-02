Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.35.

NYSE PLAN opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,268,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth $54,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

