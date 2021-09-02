Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.35.

PLAN opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $694,742.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,099.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Anaplan by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Anaplan by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $10,591,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

