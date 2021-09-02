Anchor Protocol (ANC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $359.01 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.30 or 0.00006589 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $359.01 million and $9.64 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00015541 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,741,012 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

