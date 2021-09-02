Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ANIX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.31. 222,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,994. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $159.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.41. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

ANIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 935,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,827.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 64,000 shares of company stock worth $270,670. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) by 549.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Anixa Biosciences worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.