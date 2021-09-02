Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of ANIX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.31. 222,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,994. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $159.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.41. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.
ANIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) by 549.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Anixa Biosciences worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.
Anixa Biosciences Company Profile
Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.
