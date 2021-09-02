Aparna Bawa Sells 11,125 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total value of $990,603.79.

On Monday, July 26th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02.

On Monday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total value of $12,429,992.41.

On Monday, July 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total value of $988,581.25.

On Monday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total value of $946,704.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $4.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,634,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,165. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.80.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Benchmark started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

