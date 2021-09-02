Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Appian by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Appian by 95.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Appian by 111.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $108.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average of $126.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.42 and a beta of 1.74. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

