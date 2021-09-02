Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.330-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.97 million.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

AAOI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.69. 5,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,025. The company has a market capitalization of $208.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.