Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

APTV traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,552. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

