Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APYX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of APYX stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $385.45 million, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Research analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APYX. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth $2,567,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth $1,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 175,242 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 619.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 118,785 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

