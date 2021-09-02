Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Aramark by 990.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Aramark by 19.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 13,292.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 846,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter worth $827,000.

ARMK opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31. Aramark has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

