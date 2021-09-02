Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at B. Riley

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its target price boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average of $55.03. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Arch Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Arch Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arch Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

