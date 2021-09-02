Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $87.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arch Resources traded as high as $83.23 and last traded at $82.64, with a volume of 2470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.87.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.
In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
