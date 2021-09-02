Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $87.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arch Resources traded as high as $83.23 and last traded at $82.64, with a volume of 2470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.87.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 611.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 541,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 465,286 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 43.8% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after buying an additional 239,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 47.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after buying an additional 200,461 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 88.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $126,000.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

