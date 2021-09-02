Arctos NorthStar Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANAC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ANAC)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 1,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 24,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Arctos NorthStar Acquisition by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 74,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Arctos NorthStar Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Arctos NorthStar Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sports, media, and entertainment sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

