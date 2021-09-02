Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $983.33.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $903.75 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.27 and a twelve month high of $912.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $823.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $830.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. Equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 45.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.