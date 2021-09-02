Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $140,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of UFPI opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.