Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,659 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 387.06 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

