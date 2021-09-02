Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.26 ($8.54).

ETR:AT1 opened at €6.51 ($7.66) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a PE ratio of 17.48.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

