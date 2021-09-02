Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Short Interest Down 19.6% in August

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 29th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:APAM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,971. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,458 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,719,000 after acquiring an additional 591,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $28,777,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,577,000 after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 446,862 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

