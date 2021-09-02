Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $77.28 on Thursday. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $80.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a PE ratio of -52.22.

Get Asana alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ASAN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,271,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares valued at $9,191,328. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 621.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Asana worth $63,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.