ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.43

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.43 and last traded at $114.43, with a volume of 1263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASGN. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.19.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ASGN by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 4,262.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

