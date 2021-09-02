Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.23. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,757 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ashland Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,133 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.