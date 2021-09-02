Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Update

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 29th total of 128,600 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:APWC opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 112,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

