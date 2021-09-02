Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Franklin Street Properties worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,010 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $524.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

