Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $214,000 Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 151.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,242,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after buying an additional 373,014 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,216 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

