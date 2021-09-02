Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $293,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 168.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,844 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

AAL stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

