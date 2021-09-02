Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $486,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000.

OGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

