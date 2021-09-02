Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $600,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $110.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

