Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,692 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,844 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,989,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 797,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

AAL stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

