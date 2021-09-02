Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,184 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $144,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $347,138.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 142,245 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,946 shares of company stock worth $3,334,605 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $130.12 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.19.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.