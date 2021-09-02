Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

AUB stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

