Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Position Boosted by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,959 shares during the period. Atmos Energy comprises approximately 4.2% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.55% of Atmos Energy worth $68,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.25. The stock had a trading volume of 653,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,184. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

